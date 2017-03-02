Calls For Sessions To Resign Or Recuse Himself Grow After DOJ Discloses Meetings With Russian Ambassador

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Several Republicans and Democrats have called for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to recuse himself from an investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. election or to resign following the revelation he talked twice with Russia’s ambassador to the United States during the presidential campaign.

The Justice Department said Wednesday night that the two conversations took place last year when Sessions was a senator.

One was an office visit that occurred in his capacity as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. The department says the other occurred in a group setting with other ambassadors following a Heritage Foundation speech.

Revelations of the contact were first reported by The Washington Post.

Sessions, an early supporter of President Donald Trump and a policy adviser to the Republican candidate, did not disclose those discussions at his confirmation hearing in January when asked what he would do if “anyone affiliated” with the campaign had been in contact with officials of the Russian government.

Sessions replied that he had not had communication with the Russians.

In a statement issued Wednesday night, Sessions said, “I never met with any Russian officials to discuss issues of the campaign. I have no idea what this allegation is about. It is false.”

Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores also said Wednesday night that “there was absolutely nothing misleading about his answer.”

“He was asked during the hearing about communications between Russia and the Trump campaign — not about meetings he took as a senator and a member of the Armed Services Committee,” Flores said

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders called the reports “the latest attack against the Trump administration by partisan Democrats.”

She added, “General Sessions met with the ambassador in an official capacity as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, which is entirely consistent with his testimony” to the Senate Judiciary Committee at a confirmation hearing in January.

Referring to questions on this issue that Democratic Sen. Al Franken raised with Sessions at that hearing, she said, “It’s no surprise Senator Al Franken is pushing this story immediately following President Trump’s successful address to the nation.”

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer is calling on Sessions to resign. He said a special prosecutor is needed to investigate the allegations of Russian interference and also look into whether the investigation has already been compromised by Sessions.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi has accused Sessions of “lying under oath” and demanded that he resign.

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren also called for Sessions to resign. She says there should be an independent special prosecutor named to oversee an investigation of Russian interference in the U.S. election.

Republican Jason Chaffetz of Utah, who chairs the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, told MSNBC that Sessions “is going to need to recuse himself at this point,” adding that Sessions “should further clarify.”

In a statement, Republican congressman Darrell Issa of California joined Chaffetz in calling on Sessions to recuse himself now. Issa says, “We need a clear-eyed view of what the Russians actually did so that all Americans can have faith in our institutions.”

Franken is calling for an “independent prosecutor” to investigate any links the Trump campaign may have had with the Russian government and says Sessions must “come forward with the truth.”

Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri called on Sessions to resign and Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont said he should recuse himself.

