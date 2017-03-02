Asst. Bergen County Prosecutor Again Says He Won’t Pursue Christie Bridgegate Complaint

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — For the second time, a New Jersey prosecutor said he will not pursue a citizen’s criminal misconduct case against Gov. Chris Christie over the Bridgegate scandal.
Municipal Court Judge Roy McGeady has twice ruled there was probable cause to proceed, but First Assistant Bergen County Prosecutor John Higgins wrote Thursday he feels the charge cannot be proved beyond a reasonable doubt.
FULL CBS NEW YORK BRIDGEGATE COVERAGE
Retired Teaneck firefighter William Brennan filed the complaint last October, using testimony from the federal trial of two ex-Christie allies who later were convicted.
A judge on Thursday rejected requests by the former allies — Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni — for an acquittal and a new trial.
Christie was not charged in that case.
Brennan, who is a Democratic candidate for New Jersey governor, claimed in his civilian complaint that Christie knew about, but did nothing to stop the politically-motivated effort to cause gridlock on the George Washington Bridge. The alleged purpose of the lane closures was an act of political retribution against Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich, who didn’t endorse Christie’s re-election bid.
Brennan has filed a motion to have a special prosecutor appointed.
A March 10 date has been set for Christie to answer the criminal summons, though it’s unclear if he will have to appear in person.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)