Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: March 2, 2017

Thursday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” featured the real threat of Boomer throwing a ball at Craig’s face.
The guys discussed a lot of football on Thursday, everything from Giants head coach Ben McAdoo calling out quarterback Eli Manning to Craig liking the idea of the Jets bringing Johnny Manziel in for a chat. Later, they talked about the rather underwhelming “Dancing with the Stars” roster, the Mt. Rushmore of snack cakes, a possible future career for Mike Francesa, Boomer’s leadership skills, a transgender high school wrestler, and much more.
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Thursday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
Until Friday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!
