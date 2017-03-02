Sources: MS-13 Gang Members Arrested In Connection To Brentwood Teen Murders

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Five members of the MS 13 gang have been arrested in connection to the murder of two teenage girls and a third teenager in Brentwood, sources told CBS2.
Police responding to a 911 call first found the body of Nisa Mickens, 15, lying in the road on Stahley Street in Sept. 2016. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
A second body matching the description of 16-year-old Kayla Cuevas — who was with Mickens — was found a few blocks away in a wooded area off Ray Court one day later.
A medical examiner determined both girls died from blunt force trauma.
U.S. Attorney Robert L. Capers is expected to hold a press conference at 12 p.m. Thursday in Central Islip to unseal the indictment.