Sources: MS-13 Gang Members Arrested In Connection To Brentwood Teen Murders

March 2, 2017 9:18 AM
BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Five members of the MS 13 gang  have been arrested in connection to the murder of two teenage girls and a third teenager in Brentwood, sources told CBS2.

Police responding to a 911 call first found the body of Nisa Mickens, 15, lying in the road on Stahley Street in Sept. 2016. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

A second body matching the description of 16-year-old Kayla Cuevas — who was with Mickens — was found a few blocks away in a wooded area off Ray Court one day later.

A medical examiner determined both girls died from blunt force trauma.

U.S. Attorney Robert L. Capers is expected to hold a press conference at 12 p.m. Thursday in Central Islip to unseal the indictment.

