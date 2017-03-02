2 Men Wanted For Robbing Brooklyn Deli At Gunpoint, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify two men who they say robbed a Brooklyn deli at gunpoint.
It happened just before 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Sutter Express Deli on Sutter Avenue in Brownsville.
Surveillance video shows the men walk into the deli armed with guns, police said. One the suspects pushed a 63-year-old man into a corner as the other walked up to the counter and demanded money, police said.
The clerk handed over $550 in cash and the two fled south on Van Dyke Street, according to police.
The suspects were also seen on surveillance video in the neighborhood.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.