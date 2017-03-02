Water Main Break Floods Court Street Subway Station In Brooklyn Heights

March 2, 2017 4:49 PM
Filed Under: Brooklyn Heights, Court Street subway station, Water Main Break

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A water main break flooded the Court Street subway station in Brooklyn Heights on Thursday evening.

The water main broke at Montague and Clinton streets around 3:15 p.m.

Videos on social media show murky water flowing through the streets.

As crews work to repair the water main, the R train is running along the Q line from Canal Street to DeKalb Avenue in both directions.

The Department of Environmental Protection said the 12-inch main was shut off and the leak has been stopped.

