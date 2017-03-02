Threatening Note Signed ‘Muslim Slayer’ Sent To Brooklyn Mosque

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Amid a recent spate of hate crimes in the area, a threatening note signed “Muslim Slayer” was sent to a Brooklyn mosque on Tuesday.
Imam Ibrahim Yavas of the American Turkish Eyup Sultan Cultural Center told police the letter was mailed to his residence at the center.
Police sources said the note read, “I have a dirty little secret. I fantasize about killing nonwhites. It really turns me on. I’m afraid you’re on my list,” WCBS 880’s Myles Miller reported.
The hate crimes task force is assigned to the case.
No arrests have been made.
The NYPD said hate crimes are up 55 percent this year.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)