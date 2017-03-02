CBS2 Exclusive: Woman Speaks After Being Struck By Bullet In Bushwick

March 2, 2017 11:06 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Surveillance video captured the moment this week when a woman realized she had become the unintended target of a shooting in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

On Thursday night, the victim was talking only to CBS2 from her bed at NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst.

As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported exclusively, Eduvina Carrasco – a mother of three – still did not know late Thursday when she would be able to leave the hospital. She said the bullet was still stuck inside her.

Surveillance video taken in front of 1419 Myrtle Ave. around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday captured Carrasco grasping at her side, moments after she was hit by the stray bullet.

Her sister appears in the video by her side, trying to help.

Carrasco relived those painful and confusing moments in the exclusive interview.

“That’s in the moment, that’s a lot of pain,” she said. “I told my sister, oh my God, that’s… somebody hit me.”

Carrasco said she remembers three men fighting down the block – two on bicycles and one in a car. Minutes later, there were gunshots.

Carrasco and her sister did not even realize what happened until they saw blood on the sidewalk.

“That’s crazy everything, you know, because you say, oh wow, I don’t know what happened,” Carrasco said. “Look at me and my back.”

Tubes run through Carrasco’s nose and arm, and Carrasco said she is having trouble breathing. It is a sight too difficult for her sister.

“My little sister does not come in because — too sad, you know, cries too much,” she said.

The bullet just missed Carrasco’s spine. She now tears up thinking about how much worse it could have been, and what could have happened to her kids.

Police sources said they found shell casings from two different guns at the scene. They believe the intended target was the brother of a known gang member in the neighborhood – he was not injured.

Authorities late Thursday were still searching for the three suspects.

