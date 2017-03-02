After Setback, Mets’ Wright Still Focused On Returning To Field

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBSNewYork) — David Wright calls his shoulder setback a “little bump in the road.”

The Mets captain returned to spring training Thursday after receiving a second opinion confirming he has a shoulder impingement, putting his availability on opening day in doubt.

Wright said he doesn’t know when he will be cleared to throw again, and there’s no timeframe on his return to game action. The third baseman, however, is continuing to practice in the batting cage. Wright also has been cleared to serve as a designated hitter in Grapefruit League games, although it’s not clear if he’ll do so.

“It’s kind of been told to me, if I do the rehab correctly, if I give it time to strengthen the shoulder to get the shoulder working properly, everything should be good to go, obviously with some maintenance from here on,” Wright told reporters.

The issue is related to the surgery Wright, 34, underwent in June for a herniated disk in his neck. The seven-time All-Star said the pain in his shoulder prevented him from throwing in spring training.

“Certainly wasn’t expecting problems to come with it, but ultimately, I guess you’d be a little naïve to think that everything was going to be smooth sailing after a major neck surgery,” he said.

While some observers have begun to openly wonder if it’s time for the longtime Met to call it a career, Wright, who is also managing spinal stenosis in his back, says he fully intends to return to the diamond in 2017.

“At the end of the day, I love taking the field, and if I can do this rehab in time to get back on the field, do what I love doing, it’s all worth it in my mind,” he said.