Downed Wires, Trees Causing Delays For Some NJ TRANSIT Riders

MILLBURN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The windy weather Thursday is causing some problems for NJ TRANSIT riders.
NJ TRANSIT says the Morris & Essex Line is facing delays up to 30 minutes between Millburn and Summit following an earlier suspension due to trees down across the tracks in multiple locations.
NJ TRANSIT bus and private carriers are cross-honoring rail tickets and passes.
Earlier, trains on the Morris & Essex Line were running with delays up to 20 minutes between Milburn, Hoboken and New York because of a downed overhead wire west of Mountain Avenue Station in Montclair.
