High Wind Warning In Effect | Watch Forecast | NJ TRANSIT Delays | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Downed Wires, Trees Causing Delays For Some NJ TRANSIT Riders

March 2, 2017 8:19 AM
Filed Under: Millburn, NJ Transit, Summit

MILLBURN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The windy weather Thursday is causing some problems for NJ TRANSIT riders.

NJ TRANSIT says the Morris & Essex Line is facing delays up to 30 minutes between Millburn and Summit following an earlier suspension due to trees down across the tracks in multiple locations.

NJ TRANSIT bus and private carriers are cross-honoring rail tickets and passes.

Earlier, trains on the Morris & Essex Line were running with delays up to 20 minutes between Milburn, Hoboken and New York because of a downed overhead wire west of Mountain Avenue Station in Montclair.

For more information, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia