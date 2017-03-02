Francesa: McAdoo Understands Manning Can Handle Public Criticism

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Ben McAdoo’s criticism of Eli Manning on Wednesday was surprising, but it wasn’t necessarily a bad thing, WFAN’s Mike Francesa said.

At the NFL Combine, McAdoo said many of the Giants’ problems on offense could be corrected if Manning would be more patient in the pocket.

“I think Eli needs to do a better job playing with fast feet, and I think he needs to sit on that back foot in the pocket,” McAdoo said. “We’re seeing a lot of man coverage, so the receivers, it’s going to take a little time for them to get open, so everything may not be rhythmical.”

Francesa opened his show Thursday by saying McAdoo himself and the Giants’ offensive line deserve to share more of the blame.



“I didn’t see him point too much of the finger of blame at himself for the offense,” Francesa said. “He did point some directly at his veteran quarterback and tried to lessen the load on the offensive line, especially his beleaguered left tackle (Ereck Flowers).

“No one’s saying Eli didn’t make some bad throws last year, have some fumbles that hurt. No question. But you can start with the head coach and question whether he should be calling the plays. … For a rookie head coach to do that is highly questionable as he learns sideline management.”

Francesa also said the Giants’ offensive line couldn’t beat opponents at the point of attack and the blocking on the edges was awful.

But Francesa gave McAdoo credit for not being afraid to hold his players accountable, and recognizing which players can handle public criticism and which ones can’t.

“That’s why you see him be almost apologetic for (Odell) Beckham (Jr.), but surprisingly hard on a guy who has a resume that far, far outweighs his,” he said.

Manning, Francesa said, won’t be rubbed the wrong way by McAdoo’s tough love.

