Lou Reed Exhibit Let’s Fans Take A Walk On The Wild Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Lou Reed loved New York City, so it’s no surprise that a collection of everything Lou would stay here.
“A will on everybody’s part to have Lou’s material be in New York, and at the library in particular,” Jonathan Hiam told 1010 WINS’ Al Jones.
Hiam is the curator of American Music at the New York Library for the Performing Arts.
A small taste of Lou is now on display through the end of the month.
“His business papers such as contracts, there are personal photos, some of Lou Reed’s personal recordings that we’ve featured,” he said.
In a year fans and researchers can take a true walk on the wild side in a collection that spans more than 50 years.