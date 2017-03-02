March Sales: Best Shopping Deals To Keep Your Wallet Happy

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — March can be a tough month to find deals, but there are savings if you know where to look.

More: Best Online Delivery Services In NYC

Without a big shopping holiday to take advantage of this month, buyers have to work to save in March, according to smart shopping expert Trae Bodge.

“It takes an extra step, but you can save quite substantially that way,” Bodge said.

Start by checking out gift card sites, like GiftCardGranny.com and SlickDeals.net, CBS2’s Alex Denis reported. In an effort to incentivize shoppers, some major retailers may discount the face value of gift cards.

“You may find a discounted gift card for say 10, 20, or 30 percent off. You buy that discounted gift card and shop with it at that store or online, and you’ve already saved that amount,” Bodge said.

Big box store are doing their best to get you in the door by offering small discounts of a single item of spring apparel, hoping you’ll spend more once inside.

“Just be mindful, maybe go in and enjoy that sale, maybe get one other item, but don’t go crazy,” Bodge said.

Diapers typically see a 20 percent sale in March, along with other personal care items.

“Your day-to-day necessities like your toothbrush, your razors, things like that,” Bodge said. “It’s a good time to take advantage and stock up.”

There is one item Bodge says to avoid this month — televisions.

“TVs have been on sale since Black Friday through Superbowl,” Bodge said. “If you didn’t get one, you kinda missed the boat. I would wait a while.”

March is also Frozen Food Month, so you’ll see an increase in sales on those products at the supermarket.