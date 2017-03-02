Strong Winds Down Trees, Knock Out Power Lines Across Tri-State Area

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Strong winds with gusts of up to 60 mph downed trees and power lines across the Tri-State Area early Thursday morning.
A high wind warning is in effect until 11 a.m. for most of the Tri-State area.
In Wyckoff, New Jersey at least three telephone poles were taken down by a fallen tree near Princeton Avenue and Radcliffe Street. Crews responded to the scene to deal with the live wires. There were no reports of outage in the area following the incident.
In Hackensack, a large tree fell, taking down two power poles and numerous wires at Cedar Avenue and Louis Street. No injuries were reported.
On Staten Island, a tree fell on a car near Trantor Place and Dixon Avenue in the Port Richmond area.
“I looked out the window and there was this big tree on top of my car,” the car’s owner said. “I’m glad that no one was hurt, that’s the most important thing. The car can be replaced.”
She said she was alerted to the damage when a neighbor called her just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday.
NJ TRANSIT riders also faced a rough commute after downed wires and trees caused suspensions and delays on the Morris & Essex Line.