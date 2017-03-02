Parking Ticket Scammers Buy Doctored Muni Meter Receipts, Alter Addresses, Official Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — When it comes to getting out of parking tickets, creativity seems to be the word of the day.
As WCBS 880’s Rich Lamb reported, city Deputy Finance Commissoner Samara Karasyk told a hearing that people are buying Muni Meter receipts on Craigslist.
“So they might be submitting in their evidence when they are disputing a ticket a Muni receipt that was doctored,” Karasyk said.
In other cases, people parking illegally in front of their houses actually changed their own displayed address.
“We found a case where somebody was swapping the number of the house so that when the summons was written, the traffic agent wrote the wrong house number,” Karasyk said, “and we actually caught them swapping out the house number in the middle of the night.”
The Finance Department warned that the acts amount to fraud, and anyone who is caught will suffer consequences.