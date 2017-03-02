Police Search For Man They Say Raped Woman In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say raped a 21-year-old woman inside a Bronx motel room.

Police are searching for a man they say raped a 21-year-old woman inside a Bronx motel room. (Credit: NYPD)

The woman met the suspect at the Paradise Motor Inn on Boston Road in the Laconia section of the Bronx around 3 p.m. on January 11.

She had responded to a modeling advertisement, police said.

Police said the man threatened to harm her with his fists, put his hands around her neck and raped her.

He was described as a black man, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by visiting the Crime Stoppers website or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.

