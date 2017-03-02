CBS2_header-logo
New York Public Performing Arts Library Acquires Lou Reed Archive

March 2, 2017 9:25 PM
Filed Under: Lou Reed, Lou Reed Archive, New York Public Library For The Performing Arts

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts has acquired the complete archives of Lou Reed.

The library and Reed’s wife, musician Laurie Anderson, made the announcement Thursday, on what would have been his 75th birthday. The Lou Reed Archive features paper and electronic records, photos, and about 3,600 audio and 1,300 video recordings.

“What better place to have this than in the heart of the city he loved the best?” said Anderson.

Reed died Oct. 27, 2013 of an ailment related to a recent liver transplant. He was 71.

Reed, an aspiring poet, rose to prominence after Andy Warhol encountered The Velvet Underground, the experimental rock band he formed in 1964. Warhol produced the band’s first studio album and invited it to perform as part of his recurring multimedia event, The Exploding Plastic Inevitable.

After leaving The Velvet Underground in 1970, Reed enjoyed success as a solo artist.

The punk-rock poet had one top 20 hit with the song, “Walk on the Wild Side,” and influenced generations of musicians with the Velvet Underground classics “Heroin,” “Sweet Jane,” “Pale Blue Eyes,” “All Tomorrow’s Parties” and “Satellite of Love.”

In his solo years, Reed releasing nearly 30 albums and published several volumes of poetry and photography, according to the library.

“He paved the way for the punk and glam rock of the `70s, inspired the use of noise and experimental techniques in pop music, and later explored ambient sound and music for meditation,” it said in a statement.

The library will host free displays and public programs over the next two weeks to celebrate and showcase Reed’s life and work, and his collection’s new home.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

