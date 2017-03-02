NYPD: Suspect Wanted In 3 Attacks On Women In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released video and a sketch of a robbery suspect who they say is wanted in at least three attacks on women in Queens.

The most recent incident happened around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday on Harrow Street near 71st Avenue.

The victim, who declined to give her name, said the suspect was waiting in a parked car and once he saw her walking alone, she said he struck without saying a word.

“He had this rage in his eyes. This rage like he hit with all he got,” she said. “He just ran straight up to me and started screaming and waving his weapon in his left hand.”

She now has six stitches in right side of her head where she was hit three times with what she describes as a long metal object. She came to on the sidewalk, terrified he would be standing over her.

“It took me a few minutes to regain consciousness and I didn’t get up,” she said. “I wasn’t sure he was still there.”

The suspect was gone along with her purse, credit and debit cards and about $51 in cash, police said.

“I don’t feel safe anymore in that area,” the woman said. “Not in that location.”

Police say this is isn’t the first time he’s struck in the Forest Hills neighborhood. Detectives say he was caught on surveillance video running from the scene of another attack back in January.

In that case, police said he walked up to a 63-year-old woman on the corner of 65th Avenue and 99th Street, pulled out a knife and then punched the woman in the face.

He then grabbed the woman’s purse and fled on foot towards 102nd Street.

Police said the third attack happened on Feb. 8 on 70th Road. The suspect approached an 82-year-old woman from behind, hit her on the head with a blunt object, knocked her to the ground and took her purse, police said.

The woman suffered lacerations in the back of her head and was taken to Forest Hills Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.