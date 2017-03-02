CBS2_header-logo
AG Sessions Recuses Self From Investigations Into Russian Involvement In US Election | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Report: Jets Interested In Bills QB Tyrod Taylor

March 2, 2017 4:38 PM
Filed Under: Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, Tyrod Taylor

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Jets are reportedly one of at least three teams interested in acquiring Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor. But it’s still not clear whether the dual-threat signal-caller will become available.

The Buffalo News reported Thursday, citing an NFL source, that the 49ers and Browns are also interested in Taylor.

The Bills signed Taylor to a five-year, $90 million contract extension in August, but the team can opt out of the deal by March 11. If Buffalo doesn’t opt out, the 27-year-old quarterback would be guaranteed $30.75 million.

In Taylor’s second season as a starter in 2016, he completed 61.7 percent of his passes for 3,023 yards with 17 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 580 yards and six TDs.

But Taylor was benched for the season finale after coach Rex Ryan, reportedly one of his biggest supporters within the organization, was fired.

New Bills coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday the team has not yet decided whether it will opt out of Taylor’s contract.

The Bills could attempt to trade Taylor, but if they can’t find a partner willing to take on his $15 million-plus salary, they would be on the hook for paying a QB they might not necessarily view as their starter.

With Ryan Fitzpatrick and Geno Smith hitting free agency, the Jets are once again in the market for a signal-caller. Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg will be back, but both are unproven. Other veteran quarterbacks who might be possibilities for the Jets include the Cowboys’ Tony Romo, the Bears’ Jay Cutler and Tampa Bay’s Mike Glennon.

