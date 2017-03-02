Report: Former VP Joe Biden’s Son Hunter Dating Late Brother Beau’s Widow

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Joe Biden‘s son is dating the widow of the former vice president’s other son, the late Beau Biden, according to a report.
The New York Post reports that Hallie Biden and Hunter Biden began dating after Hunter separated from his wife.
In a statement to the Post, Hunter Biden said the pair was “incredibly lucky” to have found love and support from one another during a difficult time.
The Post also quoted a statement from the former vice president and his wife saying the couple had their “full and complete support” and that they were happy for them.
Biden spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield declined to comment on the report.
Beau Biden, the former Delaware attorney general, died from brain cancer in May 2015. He was 46.
Five months after his death, the former vice president announced in October 2015 that he would not be entering into the 2016 presidential race, saying he might not be emotionally ready to run.
