Westchester Offers Synagogues Security Assessments Following Anti-Semitic Incidents

SCARSDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino met with more than 20 executive directors of local synagogues to address concerns following recent incidents targeting the Jewish community.

There has been a spate of anti-Semitic incidents across the country recently.

Jewish cemeteries have been vandalized and bomb threats have been called in to nearly 100 Jewish institutions in 30 states and Canada since January.

Jewish community centers in Tarrytown and New Rochelle were targeted in the latest wave of threats on Monday.

During a roundtable at the Temple Shaarei Tikvah on Thursday, Astorino reassured Jewish leaders that the county is doing all it can to protect the community from anti-Semitism.

“You pull this kind of nonsense, whether it is a hoax or whether it becomes a crime and an act of violence, you’re going to be dealt with swiftly,” Astorino said. “We’re not tolerating that here.”

The county is offering security assessments for those that are interested and police will suggest improvements.

“We will do everything possible to make sure they’re prevented from happening in the first place, if that can be prevented, but reacting swiftly — God forbid — if something does happen,” Astorino said.

There have been no threats at Temple Beth Abraham in Tarrytown, but Director of Operations Stuart Skolnick says this surge in anti-Semitism can’t be ignored.

“I think our congregation is concerned,” he said. “We feel that these things, no matter where they happen are personal to us.”

Skolnick thinks President Donald Trump bears some responsibility.

“I have a feeling that people are emboldened because they feel that’s the sense of who is leading the country now,” Skolnick said.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Monday that President Donald Trump strongly condemns the anti-Semitic and hateful acts.