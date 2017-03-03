3/3 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
A more gentle breeze will blow today, but it will keep our wind chills in the 20’s for the better part of the afternoon. And with our approaching cold front, don’t be surprised if you encounter a brief burst of snow and some gusty winds.
It will be blustery again tonight with gusts of 30-35 mph. And an even cold air mass will settle in with wind chills falling through the teens this evening; wind chills near dawn will be 5-15° in most locations.
Expect an even colder day tomorrow with winds gusting to 35+ mph. And if we’re lucky, we’ll get to the freezing mark, but it will never feel like it — more like 10-20+°.
As for Sunday, expect early morning wind chills in the single digits with lighter winds throughout the day. Highs will be around 40°.