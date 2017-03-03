CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]
Live: Queens Gas Leak Snarls L Train Svc | Arrest In Threats Against Jewish Institutions | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

3/3 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

March 3, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

A more gentle breeze will blow today, but it will keep our wind chills in the 20’s for the better part of the afternoon. And with our approaching cold front, don’t be surprised if you encounter a brief burst of snow and some gusty winds.

nu tu tri state travel 1 3/3 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

It will be blustery again tonight with gusts of 30-35 mph. And an even cold air mass will settle in with wind chills falling through the teens this evening; wind chills near dawn will be 5-15° in most locations.

Expect an even colder day tomorrow with winds gusting to 35+ mph. And if we’re lucky, we’ll get to the freezing mark, but it will never feel like it — more like 10-20+°.

nu tu futurecast 4k12k1 3/3 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

As for Sunday, expect early morning wind chills in the single digits with lighter winds throughout the day. Highs will be around 40°.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia