3 To See At ACC: Meet Sentry, Axel & Chili

New York (CBSNewYork) CBSNewYork.com and 1010 WINS have teamed up with Animal Care Centers of New York City to let you know about some of the adoptable animals looking for loving homes in the city’s shelters, and, where ACC’s mobile adoption units are headed with even more great pets.

This week, we’re featuring Sentry, Axel & Chili.

Sentry (A1104525) Interested in adopting a king of the jungle? Regal Sentry was brought to ACC from the Bronx Zoo last week, and “Now he’s bunking in the cat adoption room, where he’s impressed everyone with his chill demeanor and Buddha-like calmness,” notes an ACC volunteer. “Sentry likes to sit at the front of his cat condo and watch all the action, bowing his head when visitors come to meet him, and showing off the awesome manners that landed him a top score on his behavior exam. Perfect for any kind of home, Sentry is gentle and serene enough to be a family cat in a household with kids or the best buddy of an adult who wants a furry partner in crime.” Meet Sentry at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only open-admissions animal shelter in New York City and takes in approximately 30,000 animals every year. ACC’s three Care Centers in Manhattan (326 East 110th Street), Brooklyn (2336 Linden Boulevard), and Staten Island (3139 Veterans Road West) are open for adoptions 12pm-8pm Monday thru Friday, and 10am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays.

Axel (A1104474) In the park, “our green-eyed gentleman, he with the adorable, floppy jowls, sits without being asked, takes his treats politely, and indulges me in a photo shoot replete, of course, with a yawn or two,” writes an ACC volunteer of Axel. “And as we stop in front of his kennel, he suddenly hops up, giving me an unexpected hug.” Meet this cutie at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

Chili (A1100607) “Chili is very curious but a bit apprehensive when you first approach her,” notes an ACC volunteer. “As soon you introduce her to affection, though, everything changes instantaneously — she becomes your ‘bff’ and doesn’t want to let you go. The speed with which she gets attached is truly touching.” Meet Chili, who’s approximately 15 months old, at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

If you’re interested in one of the animals featured here, email ACC’s Adoption team at adopt@nycacc.org with the animal’s name and “A#”, or head directly to the Care Center where the animal is located. Please note, animals featured here may already be placed by the time you arrive, but there are hundreds of great cats, dogs, and rabbits looking for loving homes every day! You can view available animals online, and at the Care Centers, ACC Adoption Counselors will help you find the best match.

You can also meet your new best friend at ACC’s Mobile Adoption Center, which travels throughout the city. (Note: dates and locations are subject to change. Information will be updated as quickly as possible. Also check http://nycacc.org/Events.htm)

This week’s mobile adoption events:

March 4, 12 pm – 4 pm: Petco Turtle Bay (Meet MUTTS’ creator Patrick McDonnell 2 – 4 pm!) 991 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10022

(Meet MUTTS’ creator Patrick McDonnell 2 – 4 pm!) 991 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10022 March 4, 11 am – 3 pm: Petco Sheepshead Bay, 1610 Avenue Y, Brooklyn, NY 11235

1610 Avenue Y, Brooklyn, NY 11235 March 5, 12 pm – 4 pm: Petco Gun Hill Road, 1750 E Gun Hill Rd, Bronx, NY 10469

1750 E Gun Hill Rd, Bronx, NY 10469 March 5, 12 pm – 4 pm: Petco Forest Hills, 9111 Metropolitan Avenue, Forest Hills, NY 11374

To adopt an animal, you must have a valid photo ID, be 18 years of age or older, and bring proof of current address. ACC adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a pre-registered microchip, an identification tag, a collar, and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

For more information, visit http://www.nycacc.org/Adopt.htm.