Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: March 3, 2017

Fridays make just about everything better. Just listen to this highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” for further proof.
The final show of the work week featured the latest on the Jets as their roster purge continued Thursday night with the release of veteran wide receiver Brandon Marshall. In addition, the guys got into Colin Kaepernick’s about-face, and how Amar’e Stoudemire’s mouth got him in trouble in Israel.
Later, actor Craig Robinson and legendary boxer Sugar Ray Leonard stopped by the studio.
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Friday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
Until Monday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!
