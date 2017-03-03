‘The Trend’ With Rebecca Granet: Chris Colfer

March 3, 2017 2:11 PM
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — In this episode of “The Trend,” Rebecca Granet chats with New York Times best selling author and Golden Globe award-winning actor Chris Colfer.

Do you know what Chris Colfer’s number 1 pet peeve is? We’ll give you a hint: It has to do with, well, going number 1. ________________________________________________________________________

Colfer is perhaps best known for his portrayal of Kurt Hummel on the award-winning musical comedy, “Glee.”

Colfer stopped by to talk about his new book Stranger Than Fanfiction, which is about fans going on a cross-country trip with a famous actor.

“On the surface, it seems like it’s a book about someone’s fall from grace, but it’s really actually about people’s journey for getting over their fear of approval,” Colfer said.

For more with Chris, check out the video at the top of this post.

