‘The Trend’ With Rebecca Granet: Chris Colfer

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — In this episode of “The Trend,” Rebecca Granet chats with New York Times best selling author and Golden Globe award-winning actor Chris Colfer.
Do you know what Chris Colfer's number 1 pet peeve is? We'll give you a hint: It has to do with, well, going number 1.
Colfer is perhaps best known for his portrayal of Kurt Hummel on the award-winning musical comedy, “Glee.”
Colfer stopped by to talk about his new book Stranger Than Fanfiction, which is about fans going on a cross-country trip with a famous actor.
“On the surface, it seems like it’s a book about someone’s fall from grace, but it’s really actually about people’s journey for getting over their fear of approval,” Colfer said.
