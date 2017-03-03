Man Robbed At Knifepoint, Slashed In East Northport Driveway

EAST NORTHPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man was recovering late Friday after being attacked in his own driveway.

As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported, the man was returning home Thursday night when he was tackled by a knife-wielding robber.

The man – an East Northport homeowner named Mike – and his wife, Terry, were still shaken up the morning after the terrifying encounter outside their Howard Court house.

“It is scary,” Terry said. “I’m just thankful he is OK, you know? Could have been a lot worse. (The robber) had a knife.”

Mike, who asked CBS2 not to use his last name, was returning home just after midnight Thursday night and was parking his car in his driveway. En route to the front door, a hooded man jumped out from the shadows demanding his wallet.

“All of a sudden I hear, ‘Give me your money,’” Mike said.

Mike’s impulse was to resist.

“I know I threw my arms up; I don’t know if I went to push him away,” he said.

But the hooded stranger with a knife wrestled him to the ground, ripped Mike’s pants to get at his wallet, slashed his hand, and fled. His wife was unaware until he breathlessly ran inside.

“He was, you know, holding it and all the blood was coming out,” Terry said. “And I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ I was so scared.”

Because it was dark, the homeowner did not get a good look at his hooded suspect. Suffolk County police said there are no similar crimes to suggest a pattern

“Suffolk County in general is very safe. This area in particular is extremely safe,” said Suffolk County police Commissioner Timothy Sini. “But every once in a while, you’re going to have an incident like this, and we’ll get to the bottom of it.”

For now though, some security changes have been put in place for neighbors who are shocked at the violence on their quiet cul de sac.

“I’m going to have to replace all my lights,” said neighbor Mike Arola. “And I’m going to keep them on all night from now on.”

“Looking over your shoulder all of a sudden,” said victim Mike. “Not used to doing that.”

Mike said if he had to do it again, he would just open his wallet and comply.

The victim told CBS2 he does not now if he was followed or targeted.