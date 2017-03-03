Driver Killed In Elizabeth, New Jersey Pickup Truck Fire, Officials Say

ELIZABETH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters are on the scene of a pickup truck fire in Elizabeth, New Jersey that officials say left the driver dead.
Crews were called to 1111 Jefferson Avenue shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Officials said a nearby PSE&G ground base transformer also caught fire, along with a second box truck.
Photos show dark smoke in the sky and several emergency vehicles on the scene.
A PSE&G spokesperson told CBS2 the fire damaged the transformer, but did not affect service in the area. However, some customers may lose power while repairs are made.