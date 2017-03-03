Former Jets Center Nick Mangold Posts Hilarious Response To Getting Released

Breaking: FBI Arrests Suspect In Bomb Threats Against Jewish Institutions | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

March 3, 2017 9:51 AM
Filed Under: New York Jets, NFL, Nick Mangold, Ryan Mayer

By Ryan Mayer

The beginning of the Jets’ offseason has been a lesson in saying goodbye.

A couple of fan favorites have been released, including long-time center Nick Mangold and cornerback Darrelle Revis.

For a player, or any employee for that matter, it’s never fun to learn that you’ve been let go by your employer. At the very least, Mangold showed that he had a sense of humor about the whole situation when he posted this picture to his Twitter account on Tuesday afternoon.

That’s right. Apparently Mangold and his family were at Disney World when he found out about his release from the Jets. He decided to use the famous Splash Mountain camera as an opportunity to express his feelings about the situation.

For Mangold, the free agent market will be interesting since he’s 33 and coming off the first season of his career in which he didn’t play at least 14 games. That said, Mangold is just one year removed from being named a Pro Bowler and has been named to an All-Pro team four times during his 11-year career.

We’re betting on him being unemployed for a very short period of time.

