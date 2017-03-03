Francesa: Jets Brass Needs To Explain Plan To Fans

NEW YORK (WFAN) — It’s time for Jets owner Woody Johnson and general manager Mike Maccagnan to convey their plan for rebuilding the team to its fans, WFAN’s Mike Francesa said Friday.

On the same day the Jets released wide receiver Brandon Marshall, Francesa warned Gang Green fans they are going to be in for a long season in 2017. In a little more than a week, the team also has parted ways with center Nick Mangold, cornerback Darrelle Revis, kicker Nick Folk and offensive tackle Breno Giacomini.

“The best thing you can do is communicate exactly, ‘Here’s what the plan is. Here’s where we’re headed here. Here’s what we expect to accomplish,'” Francesa said at the start of his show.

“They’re getting the idea right now, especially after they see it through anybody’s interpretation, that this is not going to be a one-year situation,” Francesa said. “This team does not look like anything that is going to scare anybody next year.”



Francesa said that Jets fans should abandon talk of signing or trading for a veteran quarterback such as Tony Romo or Jay Cutler.

“It’s going to be a very hard season for them (the fans) to take,” the WFAN host said. “It’s going to be a season that is going to require patience. And frankly, when you think about the quarterback position, more and more as you look at this team, why would you go out of your way to spend money on a veteran quarterback to bring it into this team? It’s starting to not make any sense.”

As for Marshall, Francesa said the six-time Pro Bowler “will be an attractive player to the right team.”

“He can still play,” Francesa said. “I don’t think there’s any question he can still play.”

There has been some media speculation that the Giants should pursue Marshall. While Francesa believes Marshall would help Big Blue, he said the Giants have other needs beside wide receiver that should be higher priorities.

