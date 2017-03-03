Jersey City Brothers Show Off Pizza Tossing Skills On Social Media

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two New Jersey brothers have a unique talent for spinning and tossing pizza dough.

Thanks to social media, a video of them showcasing their skills is spreading faster than you can eat a slice.

Millions of people have viewed the video of 12-year-old Michael and 10-year-old Nicholas Testa spinning pizza dough. They spin it, toss it to each other, and throw it back.

You could say marinara sauce runs in their veins. The brothers learned the cool skill at their family’s pizzeria, Carmine’s Pizza Factory in Jersey City, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported.

“My dad actually taught us how to spin pizza dough,” Michael said. When asked whether their dad is as good as them, he replied, “no.”

And dad agreed.

“Without a doubt they are better than me,” Carmine Testa said. “Two little boys play catch with each other, so I would just throw the dough at them, they throw back at me, and they picked it up pretty quick.”

Testa learned it from an old boss. They would toss the pizza dough in the window as a way to attract customers.

“It’s called pizza tossing. Some people call it freestyle acrobatics,” he said.

The brothers’ talents have taken them all over the country to perform in pizza shows.

“I love it because it’s fun and I like going places,” Nicholas said.

Gainer get it a whirl, using plastic dough, but said the boys can spin the real stuff just as easily.

As for how are the boys dealing with their new fans?

“I love the fame, like the popularity,” Michael said, putting no spin on it.

There are pizza tossing competitions, but the boys are too young to compete right now. For most of them, you have to be at least 18 years old.