L.I. High School Students See Red Over New Graduation Gown Colors

EAST SETAUKET, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — More than 100 students at a Long Island high school held a walkout this week to protest a change in the color of the graduation gowns.

For 50 years, female students at Ward Melville High School wore gold graduation gowns while the male students wore green robes.

The principal said all students will now be wearing the same color gowns in an effort to bring unity.

Some students held a walkout on Wednesday to protest the gown change and started a petition calling for two colors, which had more than 900 signatures by Friday afternoon.

“For the seniors on graduation day, it is important for us to have different color gowns to walk in. This means having the girls wear gold and the boys wear green, and if there are people that identify as a gender other than the one that they received at birth, then they should choose which color they prefer,” the petition reads. “This has been a tradition for all of the classes before us to wear their school colors one last time and this should not be changed.”

But David Kilmnick, of the LGBT Network, disagrees with the petition, saying the change makes graduation inclusive for all.

“Nothing is really being taken away from any student, the students still are able to be their own unique individual and express their talents, except what’s going to happen now is they’re going to be able to do that as one community,” Kilmnick said. “The decision for students to all wear one gown means that there’s unity, there’s safety, there’s inclusivity, and there’s going to be moving forward together in a safe way.”

Kilmnick praised the school for its decision.

“This was a bold, brave, courageous and smart move by the Ward-Melville School District and one that I hope is replicated by many others,” Kilmnick said.

The move is particularly important in the wake of the Trump administration’s recent decision that drops federal protections for transgender students allowing them to use the restrooms of their choice, Kilmnick said.

The author of the online petition told Newsday, “Personally, for me this has not been about whether students at our school are transgender or not, but rather the fact that a longstanding tradition has been taken from us without notice.”

An opposing petition supporting the same color gowns received more than 550 signatures.