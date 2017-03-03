Man Groped Same Woman On Different Days In Subway In Lower Manhattan, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Friday were searching for a man who they say groped the same woman twice on different days in the subway in Lower Manhattan last month.
Around 8:20 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, the 30-year-old woman was going up the stairs to the street at the Fulton Street station complex when the man came up and grabbed her buttocks, police said.
The suspect then ran west toward Broadway, police said.
Around 8:25 a.m. the following day, the same woman was on a Manhattan-bound Z Train headed to Canal Street, when the same man came up and ground his groin against her buttocks, police said.
The man got off the train at Canal Street while the woman stayed on board, police said.
The suspect was described as a black male about 25 years old, standing 6 feet tall and weighing about 220 pounds. Police have released a photo.
Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.