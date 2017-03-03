Mineola Fire Destroys Business, Causes LIRR Delays

MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A massive fire in Mineola destroyed a business overnight and caused early morning delays Friday for some Long Island Road Road commuters.

The blaze broke out at an auto body shop around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

“This is a warehouse, there are classic cars stored in there, muscle cars,” Mineola Fire Chief Jeffrey Clark said. “About 18 cars and I believe two trucks.”

The vehicles, covered by a collapsed roof, burned intensely for more than two hours.

“I was walking by and I heard the walls falling into the street,” said Anthony Petiti, who owns the shop next door.

Eight fire departments arrived on scene and more than 200 firefighters worked to contain the flames.

“It would not have been safe, so we did a surround and drown,” said the fire chief.

Firefighters dragged their hoses across the nearby LIRR train tracks just feet from the Mineola train station, which caused a shutdown on the LIRR lines.

“You’ve got the Main Line, Ronkonkoma, Hicksville Line right here into Mineola,” said Petito.

It appears the auto body shop, which was unoccupied at the time, is now completely destroyed and still smoldering, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reports.

“Could be plastics, could be accelerants, anything that’s underneath the roof with enough oxygen,” said Clark. “It could start up again.”

LIRR service has since been restored with some residual delays.