NYPD: Man Claiming To Be Cop Attacks, Robs Woman In Chelsea

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man claiming to be a police officer violently attacked and robbed an 18-year-old woman last month in Chelsea, the NYPD said Friday.
It happened just before 7 a.m. back on Feb. 2 in the area of West 19th Street and 9th Avenue.
Police said the man walked up to the woman and threw her to the ground. Saying he was a police officer, he then pinned her down and punched her numerous times, authorities said.
He then took the woman’s cell phone and fled.
Police have released surveillance photos of the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.