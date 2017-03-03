Six Flags Great Adventure Welcomes 3 Baby Giraffes As World Waits For April To Give Birth

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — While millions of people wait for April to give birth at an upstate New York zoo, Six Flags Great Adventure is introducing the world to its three new baby giraffes.

The three giraffes are all female.

Xena was born in January to mom Georgia. Eddie was born last November to mom Priscilla and Charly was born in August to mom Noel — also the mother of 2-year-old Mika.

Here’s a video from 2014 of Mika venturing outside the giraffe barn for the first time with his mom:

Visitors can see the baby giraffes on the Safari Off Road Adventure starting April 1.

Meanwhile, over at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, April the giraffe spent a “very active” night and is showing “a lot of belly movement” but hasn’t gone into labor yet, zoo owner Jordan Patch told The Associated Press Friday.

The zoo’s YouTube livestream of April in her enclosed pen has totaled more than 15 million views since it went online last week.

The 33-year-old Patch described the global attention the impending giraffe birth has garnered as “overwhelming” for him and his four-member staff, who also care for 200 other animals. But Patch said the response on social media from people around the world has been a “resounding positive.”

Earlier this week, a giraffe was born at the Denver Zoo with little fanfare.

A male baby giraffe named Dobby was born about 3 a.m. Tuesday. The baby giraffe measured 5-feet tall and weighed 73 pounds. Zookeepers did not know until recently that the mother was pregnant because she was on birth control.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)