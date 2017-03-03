TRAFFIC ALERT: Police Close Lincoln Tunnel South Tube To New York | Traffic Updates | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Police Search For Man Who Groped Woman In Whitehall Street Subway Stop

March 3, 2017 8:34 PM
Filed Under: R train, Subway Groping, Whitehall Street

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Friday were trying to identify a man who groped a woman in the subway in the Financial District last month.

Around 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, the 38-year-old woman was in the Whitehall Street R Train station waiting on line at the station attendant booth when the man standing behind her grabbed her buttocks, police said.

The woman turned around to confront the man, and took a photo of him with her cellphone before he ran off toward the southbound R Train platform, police said.

The suspect was described as a man about 75 years old with a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a black hat and a black coat.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.

