Brooklyn Couple Arrested In Theft Of Ailing 5-Year-Old Boy’s Photo For Charity Scam

LYNBROOK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Nassau County have arrested a man and woman they say used a picture of a boy battling cancer to con people.
The boy’s grandmother told CBS2’s Tracee Carrasco on Wednesday that she found out that a woman had taken the little boy’s picture from his online GoFundMe page, and was telling his story to solicit donations – allegedly keeping the money for herself.
According to police, Brittaney Schmidt, 30, and Vincent Fina, 29, both of Brooklyn, and their juvenile son were observed entering and exiting several businesses on Merrick Road in Lynbrook, Long Island.
When they were stopped and asked about their suspicious behavior they stated they were collecting donations for a child who had passed away, according to police.
Detectives identified them and began an investigation which led them to discover the donations were being collected fraudulently. After locating the victims who had donated money to the fraudulent cause, they determined that the boy they were collecting money for had not died.
Schmidt and Fina were arrested Friday evening at their Brooklyn residence. They’re charged with first degree scheme to defraud and endangering the welfare of a child.
Since CBS2 first aired the story of the alleged fraud, the boy’s family said donations have increased on the official GoFundMe site.