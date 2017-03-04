CBS2_header-logo
Child Killed In Union City Apartment Fire, Officials Say

March 4, 2017 9:29 AM
Filed Under: hudson county, New Jersey, Union City

UNION CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Crews battled harsh winds and plummeting temperatures to put out a fast moving fire that claimed the life of a child in Union City early Saturday morning.

The blaze began in a three-story apartment building near the intersection of 14th Street and Summit Avenue shortly after 1:00 am.

30 mile-per-hour winds swept embers from the fire down 14th Street to nearby Saints Joseph and Michael Roman Catholic Church, where the steeple ignited and eventually toppled down, knocking over power lines along the street.


“We originally had a fire in the three-story building here, heavy fire on the second floor,” North Hudson Fire Chief Frank Montagne told CBS2’s Ali Bauman. “That’s when fire companies arrived. Heavy wind conditions, freezing conditions, the fire got extended. It went into one of the exposures, at the same time due to the wind it was really blowing, 20 to 30 miles an hour. The flying ran from that fire, got down the block, and caught the steeple on fire. The steeple caught fire, that fire’s now into the church.”

Fire officials on scene confirm that a young child died inside the apartment where the blaze started.

Daniel Peter tells WCBS 880’s Myles Miller that he saw it all.

“They were trying to rescue the woman and her kids but they couldn’t get them,” he said. “The fireman tried and then the fire was just out of control.”

Residents lament not only the loss of life, but the loss of their beloved church.


“Everything in that church, baptism, communions, confirmations, my siblings were married in that church, my parent’s funerals were in that church, it’s just very hard,” one woman told CBS2.

Crews put the apartment fire out but remain on scene to place the remaining flames in the church under control. The Red Cross has sent disaster workers to assist victims who have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

