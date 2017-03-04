Gov. Cuomo Heads To Israel To Strengthen Ties With Jewish Community

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is on his way to Israel, where he is hoping to strengthen economic ties between New York and the United States ally.
“With the recent rise of anti-Semitism, it is more important than ever before to demonstrate the connection between New York and Israel, our intertwined histories and our common futures, and spearhead new economic partnerships to bring our communities closer together,” the governor said in a statement.
Before his departure, Cuomo took part in a round table discussion with Jewish leaders at the Park East Synagogue in Manhattan. He said New York will not stand for the recent surge in anti-Semitic acts.
As WCBS 880’s Mike Smeltz reports, those acts have taken many forms — from the desecration of Jewish cemeteries to bomb threats against Jewish institutions.
Cumo said Saturday that state law enforcement are focused on finding whoever is behind the threats.
“We have posted rewards for information leading to the arrest. We have a special state police investigation team,” he said.
On Friday, a man in Missouri was arrested for allegedly threatening several Jewish institutions across the country, including the Anti-Defamation League headquarters in New York. He’s been charged with only a small fraction of the dozens of recent threats and anti-Semitic acts that have bubbled up in the past few months.