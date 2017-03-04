Driver, Monitor Charged With Leaving Teen With Autism On Bus

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man and woman are in custody for allegedly leaving a 16-year-old boy with autism on a school bus overnight.
Authorities say the boy was reported missing by his mother shortly after midnight Saturday when he wasn’t dropped off after attending an event in New Rochelle Friday evening.
Police searched the surrounding areas and interviewed the bus monitor, Iakua Haywood of New Rochelle, who said she personally saw the child exit the bus and enter his home.
After an unsuccessful search, detectives managed to contact the bus company manager who determined via GPS that the bus had not stopped at the child’s residence as Haywood had claimed.
The manager then went to the company’s garage in Mt. Vernon where he located the child around 7:40 am still on the bus in question. He was returned to his mother in good health.
Haywood was interviewed again, along with the bus driver — identified as Laikhraj Prashad Persaud of the Bronx. Authorities determined that numerous safety procedures had been violated, putting the child in “substantial risk of harm and delaying and misdirecting the search efforts.”
Haywood and Prashad Persaud have both been charged with second degree reckless endangerment and second degree endangering the welfare of a child.