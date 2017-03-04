76-Year-Old Bicyclist In Critical Condition Following Hit-And-Run In Flushing, Queens

March 4, 2017 7:13 PM
Filed Under: Hit-and-Run, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 76-year-old bicyclist is in critical condition following a hit-and-run crash in Flushing, Queens.

Police said the bicyclist was traveling north on Colden Street around 5:30 p.m. Friday when he was struck by a vehicle at the intersection with Elder Avenue.

The vehicle was described as a teal-colored Honda CRV.

Police said it fled south on Kissena Boulevard from Franklin Avenue.

The victim was taken to Booth Memorial Hospital with head trauma where he was listed in critical condition.

