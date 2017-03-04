Man With A Cane Wanted For Stealing Cash From Parked Car

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is asking the public’s assistance in identifying a man they say stole cash from a parked car in Jackson Heights last month.
Police say around 6:00 pm on Feb. 24, the man entered an unlocked vehicle at the corner of Northern Boulevard and 74th Street and stole $1,500 in cash.
He fled the location in an unknown direction.
The man is described as Hispanic and approximately 60-years old with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a blue waist length jacket, a blue hooded jacket, grey shoes, and was walking with a cane.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682).