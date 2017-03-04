Suspects Sought In Connection To Williamsburg Burglary

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for several men they say broke into a Williamsburg dollar store last week.
According to police, the men broke into the Super 99 Cent store located at 731 Grand St. through the front door on Feb. 26 around 11:35 pm.
The men fled westbound on Grand Street with an undetermined amount of cash from the registers, according to police.
