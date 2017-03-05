CBS2_header-logo
3/5 CBS2 Sunday Afternoon Weather Headlines

March 5, 2017 4:23 PM
Filed Under: CBS2 Weather headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It was another cold & blustery day across the region with temps in the 30s for most. Expect mostly clear skies this evening and winds will die down overnight…and it will be quite cold again. Temps will drop to about 10 far N & W, with low 20s in & around NYC. Bundle up!

(credit CBS2)

(credit CBS2)

Tomorrow morning will start off with sunshine but clouds will move in as a warm front approaches from the west. As high pressure slides offshore, we’ll get more southerly winds, so temps will get back into the mid 40s – where they should be this time of year.

(credit: CBS2)

(credit: CBS2)

Tuesday will be a very mild day as the warm front pushes through, with a high near 60 in NYC…but there will be a chance for spotty showers during the day. Better chance Tuesday night as the cold front moves through.

Have a great night & stay warm!

