Man Robs Bayside Bar At Gunpoint, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for a man they say robbed a Queens bar at gunpoint last week.
Police say the man walked into JD’s Saloon on 35th Avenue in Bayside just after 3:00 am on Feb. 27 and demanded money from the 35-year-old male employee at gunpoint.
The employee handed over approximately $700 in cash before the suspect fled in an unknown direction.
The suspect is described as a light skinned male who is approximately 30 to 40-years-old. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, a red hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants, and a black ski cap.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682).