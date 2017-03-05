Four Sisters Missing From East New York Foster Home

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in locating four juvenile sisters who are missing from their East New York foster home.
The girls were last seen inside their residence at 469 Atkins Ave. around 7:30 am Sunday morning.
The sisters are identified as 15-year-old Alicia Geter, 11-year-old Angelina Geter, 9-year-old Destiny Geter, and 8-year-old Gabriella Geter, all of Brooklyn.
Alicia is described as 5’2″ and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black coat.
Angelina is described as 4’11” and 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing a purple coat.
Destiny is described as 4’2″ and 70 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink coat.
Gabriella is described as 4’1″ and 70 pounds. She was last seen wearing a purple coat.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682).