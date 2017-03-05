CBS2_header-logo
Mets Welcome Family Of Fallen FDNY Deputy Chief To Spring Training

March 5, 2017 5:07 PM
Filed Under: FDNY, Michael Fahy, New York Mets

PORT ST. LUCIE, F.L (CBSNewYork) — The family of fallen FDNY Deputy Chief Michael Fahy was treated to a trip to south Florida this weekend.

The Mets welcomed Fahy’s family to their spring training complex at Port St. Lucie, where his children watched Sunday’s exhibition game against the St. Louis Cardinals next to manager Terry Collins, according to the team.

The children also had dinner with several players, went go-cart racing, played mini-golf, and went bowling with several members of the organization, according to the team.

Fahy’s 12-year-old son Michael threw out the first pitch at last season’s Wild Card game against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field. The Met’s went on to lose 3-0 after closer Jeurys Familia gave up a three-run homer to Conor Gillaspie, which was the difference in the game.

Fahy was struck and killed by flying debris while he and several fire units were responding to calls of a gas odor at a house on West 234th Street last September. Two men are charged in connection with the fatal Bronx house explosion.

