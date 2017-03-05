CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

New York City FC Drops Season Opener To Orlando City

March 5, 2017 8:09 PM
Filed Under: MLS, NYC FC

ORLANDO, F.L. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Cyle Larin scored the first goal at the new Orlando City Stadium, Joe Bendik had seven saves and Orlando City beat New York City FC 1-0 on Sunday night in the season opener for both teams.

Larin, who scored an MLS rookie-record 17 goals in 2015, has 32 goals in 54 career games.

Larin slipped header between goalkeeper Sean Johnson and the right post in the 15th minute. Giles Barnes, who was acquired in February from Vancouver and led Houston in scoring in 2013 and 2014, perfectly placed a cross from the top-left of the box and Larin put it away.

Bendik, who had five shutouts and allowed an MLS-high 60 goals against in 34 starts last season, made a sliding stop on a breakaway by Alexander Ring in the 32nd.

Orlando City’s Ricardo Kaka left the game in the opening minutes with a leg injury.  Kaka, the 2007 FIFA World Player of the Year, led the team in assists (10) and was second in goals (nine) last season.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia