CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Red Bulls Rally To Ruin Atlanta United’s Debut

March 5, 2017 10:14 PM
Filed Under: MLS, New York Red Bulls

 

ATLANTA (AP) — New York scored two second-half goals in a span of about 6 minutes and the Red Bulls rallied for a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United on Sunday night.

New York’s comeback spoiled the inaugural Major League Soccer match for Atlanta United, the expansion team that had the support of a sellout crowd of 55,000.

Yamil Asad scored the first goal in Atlanta United history late in the first half for a 1-0 lead.

The Red Bulls finally pulled even in the second half. Shortly after Atlanta goalkeeper Alec Kann blocked a shot by New York’s Felipe, the Red Bulls scored on a header by Daniel Royer in the 76th minute.

Officials ruled Atlanta’s Anton Walkes kicked the ball into the Atlanta United net for the Red Bulls’ go-ahead goal. New York’s Bradley Wright-Phillips appeared to score the goal on a pass from Kemar Lawrence in the 83rd minute, but the decisive contact on the ball was ruled to have come from Walkes.

Atlanta United’s Carlos Carmona was sent off after drawing a red card in the 88th minute.

Positioned to the left of the goal, Asad waved his arm to show he was open and Tyrone Mears delivered a well-placed pass. Asad quickly hooked the shot past goalkeeper Luis Robles in the 25th minute for the first goal in United history.

Asad fell to the grass near the end line. Several teammates piled on top of him in a celebration cheered by fans.

Robles dove and blocked a shot by Josef Martinez in the 43rd minute, leaving Atlanta United with the 1-0 lead.

The Red Bulls had the Eastern Conference’s best record last season despite a 1-6 start but lost to Montreal in the playoffs. New York lost 2-0 at Vancouver in a CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal Thursday, leaving a long flight and little recovery time before the MLS opener.

United owner Arthur Blank, also owner of the NFL Atlanta Falcons, said before the match “Atlanta has responded as beautifully as you can imagine.”

United has sold more than 30,000 season tickets, a record for a MLS expansion team.

Blank called the sellout “a tribute to Atlanta” and said “to see the enthusiasm of our fans and their passion for our team just makes my heart feel good.”

Atlanta United and the Falcons will share the new $1.5 billion Mercedes Benz Stadium, being built beside the Georgia Dome. United’s first match at the new stadium is scheduled for July 30 against Orlando City.

Until then, Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium is United’s temporary home. A lack of width was the major challenge in the football facility, with only 2 yards between the pitch and the brick wall of the stands on one side.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber attended the match and said Georgia Tech’s stadium “is perfect for now.” Garber said “we can’t wait to get into Mercedes Benz Stadium.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia