Schumer: NTSB Should Investigate Spate Of Small Plane Crashes

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York senator Chuck Schumer wants the National Transportation Safety Board to conduct an in-depth investigation of small plane crashes, following two incidents last month and at least 18 crashes in New York last year.
Schumer released a letter on Sunday he wrote to the NTSB, calling for a comprehensive safety review.
He cited a Feb. 19 crash of a single-engine plane that took off from Long Island and crashed into a neighborhood in Bayonne, New Jersey. Authorities say the pilot of the small plane encountered mechanical issues just before it went down.
He also cited a Feb. 26 crash of a plane being used for practice at another Long Island airport. Two people were killed in that crash. In that incident a Navion F aircraft was practicing takeoffs and landings when it crashed into trees near Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach, killing two people and seriously injuring a third, according to the FAA.
The Democrat wants the agency to look into why the small plane crashes are happening and possible additional safety measures. The NTSB had no immediate response.
